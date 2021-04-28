Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Galecto (GLTO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company's pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. "

4/26/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/19/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Galecto had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Galecto had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Galecto had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Galecto had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GLTO stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Galecto, Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,856,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,192,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

