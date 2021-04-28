Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Galecto (GLTO)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO) in the last few weeks:

  • 4/27/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
  • 4/26/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
  • 4/20/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
  • 4/19/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
  • 4/14/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
  • 4/13/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
  • 3/22/2021 – Galecto had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/22/2021 – Galecto had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/16/2021 – Galecto had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/16/2021 – Galecto had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GLTO stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Galecto, Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,856,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,192,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.