Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Computer Task Group (CTG)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2021 – Computer Task Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Computer Task Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Computer Task Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2021 – Computer Task Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Computer Task Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,089. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $101.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

