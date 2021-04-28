Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reiterated by KeyCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
WBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.
Shares of WBT stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 561.25 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Welbilt by 9.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Welbilt by 5.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.