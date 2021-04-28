Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $145.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

PKG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.30.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.05. 4,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,556. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.03.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.