Wells Fargo & Company Increases Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $36.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.69.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 59,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $32.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,003,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,311 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,720,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

