Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $150.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RL. Barclays upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

RL traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, hitting $133.06. The company had a trading volume of 36,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.15. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

