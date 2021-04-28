Wells Fargo & Company Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $265.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

V stock opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average is $209.69. Visa has a 12-month low of $170.38 and a 12-month high of $232.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

