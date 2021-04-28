Wells Fargo & Company Raises Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $74.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.82. 984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,124. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

