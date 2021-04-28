Wells Fargo & Company Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $300.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.73.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $265.03 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $811,698,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

