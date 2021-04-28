Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) to “Overweight”

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. 16,760,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,488,488. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $1,174,326.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.