Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.760-0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.01. 25,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,022. Welltower has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.