Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72 to $0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. Welltower also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.770 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.64.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,533. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.