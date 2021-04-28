Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Welltower also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72 to $0.77 EPS.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.64.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

