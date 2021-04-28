WeOwn Hits Market Capitalization of $3.27 Million (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. WeOwn has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $145,125.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeOwn has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00066168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.89 or 0.00865695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00096350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.99 or 0.08218780 BTC.

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

