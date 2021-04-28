WePower (WPR) Price Tops $0.0459

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. WePower has a market cap of $31.61 million and $1.40 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WePower has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One WePower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WePower alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.40 or 0.00828747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00096405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.94 or 0.07819229 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WePower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WePower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.