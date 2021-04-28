Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WERN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. 625,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.