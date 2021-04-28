West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

