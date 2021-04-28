Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Down 83.6% in April

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $15.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 72,377 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 166,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $341,000.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

