Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,573,000.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Shares of SBI opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.