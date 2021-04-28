Western Forest Products (WEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Western Forest Products to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$821.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.37. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$2.20.

Several research analysts have commented on WEF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.