Western Forest Products (WEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Western Forest Products to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.
Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter.
Western Forest Products stock opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$821.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.37. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$2.20.
In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
