Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Down 86.5% in April

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the March 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WSTRF opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.31. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 6,702.27%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; and the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado.

