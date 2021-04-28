Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.03

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.03 and last traded at $85.75, with a volume of 11571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,551,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,584,000 after acquiring an additional 101,727 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,553,000 after buying an additional 776,821 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 674,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 531,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

