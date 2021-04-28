Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.78. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $10.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $8.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $153,283,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 599,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.85. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

