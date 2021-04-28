WestRock (WRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect WestRock to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WRK opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

