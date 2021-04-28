WeTrust Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $51.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.00820338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00096040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.45 or 0.07713033 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

