WEX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,477 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,964% compared to the average volume of 120 call options.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

WEX traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

