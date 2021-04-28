Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 983,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $35,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of WY opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.