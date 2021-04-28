WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. WH Group has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11.
WH Group Company Profile
