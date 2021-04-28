WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. WH Group has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11.

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Packaged Meats, Fresh Pork, Hog Production, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen meat; and hog farming activities.

