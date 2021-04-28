Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.500-23.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.99 billion-$21.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.79 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.14.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $239.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $246.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.02.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,831.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,027 shares of company stock worth $6,803,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

