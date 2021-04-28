Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTBDY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. 4,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,548. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

