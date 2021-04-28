Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,689.58 ($35.14).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,328 ($43.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.72 billion and a PE ratio of -8.33. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,443.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,089.63.

In related news, insider Richard Gillingwater bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,424 ($44.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,120 ($22,367.39). Also, insider Adam Crozier purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, with a total value of £100,380 ($131,147.11).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.