Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0151 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.45. 4,206,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,913. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.66. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.44 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.30.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

