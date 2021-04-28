WhiteCoin Price Reaches $1.67 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $13.53 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00003062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00035016 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010082 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 920,992,590 coins and its circulating supply is 720,992,589 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

