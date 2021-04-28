Whiteheart (WHITE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $867,822.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,642.91 or 0.03016529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $867,822.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00061484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00273921 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.27 or 0.01043391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.69 or 0.00711842 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,012.71 or 1.01008321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

