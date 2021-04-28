Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. On average, analysts expect Whiting Petroleum to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of WLL stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $38.82.
About Whiting Petroleum
Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.
Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.