Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. On average, analysts expect Whiting Petroleum to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

