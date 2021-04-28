Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 185,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.16. 179,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of -70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

