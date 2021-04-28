Whittier Trust Co. Buys 13,413 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 177,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Mondelez International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 47.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. 424,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,974,235. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

