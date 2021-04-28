Whittier Trust Co. Buys 14,512 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $112.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The company has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.58.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

