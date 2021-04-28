Whittier Trust Co. Buys 15,728 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Comcast stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 399,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,171,797. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

