Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,845 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,103 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.49. The company had a trading volume of 24,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.57 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.