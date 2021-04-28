Whittier Trust Co. Buys 6,701 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.58. 265,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,735,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

