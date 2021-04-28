Whittier Trust Co. Buys 8,107 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $38,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.13. 17,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

