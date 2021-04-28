Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

NYSE:C traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $72.97. 303,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,991,000. The stock has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

