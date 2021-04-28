Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 172,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,014,000 after buying an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $385.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.75. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.07 and a 12 month high of $389.43. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.