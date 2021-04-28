Whittier Trust Co. Has $18.52 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Truist Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $280,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,732 shares of company stock valued at $917,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. 78,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,050. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

