Whittier Trust Co. Has $29.19 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $29,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.25. 16,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

