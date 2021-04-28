Whittier Trust Co. Has $34.52 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $34,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

NSC stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,162. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $285.12.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.