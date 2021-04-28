Whittier Trust Co. Has $53.99 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $53,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,308. The company has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

