Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $26,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.55.

3M stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.90. The company had a trading volume of 75,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.49 and its 200-day moving average is $177.65. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

