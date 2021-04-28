Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,045 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.24. 27,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,235. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.39. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.